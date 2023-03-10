An overall feel about Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s stock clocked out at $234.51, down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $239.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607488 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WTW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $260.

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 18, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $303.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,500 shares for $233.41 per share. The transaction valued at 583,514 led to the insider holds 82,550 shares of the business.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 3,000 shares of WTW for $740,103 on Feb 14. The Head of Health, Wealth &Career now owns 85,050 shares after completing the transaction at $246.70 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, Bodnar Anne Donovan, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $253.94 each. As a result, the insider received 1,269,715 and left with 9,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $258.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 246.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WTW traded 525.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 653.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 109.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.16 and a low estimate of $2.73, while EPS last year was $2.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.61, with high estimates of $2.88 and low estimates of $2.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.88 and $14.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.2. EPS for the following year is $17.67, with 15 analysts recommending between $18.57 and $17.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $2.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.87B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.84B and the low estimate is $9.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.