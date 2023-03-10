Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) was $30.03 for the day, down -3.32% from the previous closing price of $31.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2986626 shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $36 from $30 previously.

On January 30, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $40.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 30, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30.29 to $35.19.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $32.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.66.

Shares Statistics:

AXTA traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.07M. Shares short for AXTA as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.35M, compared to 5.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.2B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.3B, an increase of 5.20% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.25B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.63B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.