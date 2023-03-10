Analysis of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU): Selected Notes

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) closed the day trading at $7.67 down -4.84% from the previous closing price of $8.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8341845 shares were traded. JBLU stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JBLU, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $9 from $10 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 10,970 led to the insider holds 583,298 shares of the business.

Hayes Robin sold 1,000 shares of JBLU for $12,610 on Apr 18. The CEO now owns 582,776 shares after completing the transaction at $12.61 per share. On Apr 01, another insider, Hayes Robin, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $15.02 each. As a result, the insider received 15,020 and left with 583,926 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JBLU has reached a high of $15.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JBLU traded about 9.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JBLU traded about 6.57M shares per day. A total of 326.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.03M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JBLU as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.17M with a Short Ratio of 16.01M, compared to 14.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $1.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $0.57.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $2.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $2.25B. As of the current estimate, JetBlue Airways Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61B, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.55B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JBLU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.16B, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.02B and the low estimate is $10.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.