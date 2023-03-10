Analysis of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L): Selected Notes

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) closed the day trading at $58.17 down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $58.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829303 shares were traded. L stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.97.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of L, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2016, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $43 from $42 previously.

On August 06, 2015, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $44.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 24, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when HARRIS WALTER L sold 625 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,125 led to the insider holds 19,633 shares of the business.

FRIBOURG PAUL J sold 625 shares of L for $38,125 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, DIKER CHARLES M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 625 shares for $60.98 each. As a result, the insider received 38,112 and left with 16,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Loews’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, L has reached a high of $68.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, L traded about 833.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, L traded about 752.34k shares per day. A total of 237.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.30% stake in the company.

Dividends & Splits

L’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.25, up from 0.25 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.