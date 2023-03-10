Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE): Selected Notes

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) closed the day trading at $167.85 down -3.14% from the previous closing price of $173.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322588 shares were traded. NUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $175.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $167.46.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 14, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Neutral rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $146 to $125.

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on January 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Utermark D. Chad sold 45,357 shares for $177.13 per share. The transaction valued at 8,034,300 led to the insider holds 172,629 shares of the business.

QUERY KENNETH REX sold 1,962 shares of NUE for $349,217 on Feb 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 74,138 shares after completing the transaction at $177.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hanners Noah C, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $176.63 each. As a result, the insider received 865,508 and left with 12,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nucor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has reached a high of $187.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUE traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUE traded about 1.57M shares per day. A total of 255.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NUE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.06M, compared to 7.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.65% and a Short% of Float of 3.56%.

Dividends & Splits

NUE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.04, up from 1.62 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.44. The current Payout Ratio is 6.90% for NUE, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.49 and a low estimate of $3.39, while EPS last year was $7.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.47, with high estimates of $4.38 and low estimates of $2.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $16.38 and $8.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.68. EPS for the following year is $11.24, with 6 analysts recommending between $13.79 and $7.45.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $8.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.13B to a low estimate of $8.16B. As of the current estimate, Nucor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $10.49B, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.6B, a decrease of -27.10% less than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.45B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $33.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.51B, down -20.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.05B and the low estimate is $28.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.