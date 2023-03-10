Are American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, American Airlines Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.88, down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $16.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18424795 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when Seymour David sold 74,614 shares for $16.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,195,727 led to the insider holds 398,371 shares of the business.

Raja Vasu sold 12,775 shares of AAL for $176,806 on Nov 22. The EVP Chief Commercial Officer now owns 54,381 shares after completing the transaction at $13.84 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Raja Vasu, who serves as the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,609 shares for $14.29 each. As a result, the insider received 94,443 and left with 71,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 144.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $21.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAL traded 25.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 650.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 642.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 89.51M with a Short Ratio of 72.37M, compared to 82.14M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.76% and a Short% of Float of 15.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$2.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $12.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.39B to a low estimate of $12.18B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.9B, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.89B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.38B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.74B and the low estimate is $51.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.