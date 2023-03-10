Are analysts optimistic about Formula One Group’s (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed the day trading at $68.67 down -2.26% from the previous closing price of $70.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1051244 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FWONK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $81.

On July 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $48.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2021, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MALONE JOHN C sold 119,680 shares for $74.59 per share. The transaction valued at 8,927,458 led to the insider holds 3,550,381 shares of the business.

MALONE JOHN C sold 285,320 shares of FWONK for $21,383,361 on Mar 03. The Chairman of the Board now owns 3,670,061 shares after completing the transaction at $74.95 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, who serves as the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of the company, sold 22,150 shares for $72.89 each. As a result, the insider received 1,614,514 and left with 87,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $76.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.30.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FWONK traded about 889.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FWONK traded about 1.23M shares per day. A total of 207.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.28M. Insiders hold about 2.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.03% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 7.11M, compared to 7.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $751.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $769M to a low estimate of $726M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $787M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $388.5M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $388.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388.5M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 19.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.4B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.