Are analysts optimistic about KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) stock?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed the day trading at $16.07 down -7.16% from the previous closing price of $17.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 25692728 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KEY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $24.

On December 21, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Mago Angela G sold 5,352 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 106,772 led to the insider holds 194,280 shares of the business.

Highsmith Carlton L sold 5,200 shares of KEY for $91,468 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 64,139 shares after completing the transaction at $17.59 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $24.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KEY traded about 11.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KEY traded about 12.95M shares per day. A total of 931.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 928.21M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.58M with a Short Ratio of 23.68M, compared to 19.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

KEY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.82, up from 0.74 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.9B to a low estimate of $1.78B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.87B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.35B and the low estimate is $7.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.