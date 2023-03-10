Are Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Ecolab Inc.’s stock clocked out at $157.65, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $159.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179328 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $161.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ECL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $185 from $155 previously.

On December 02, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $160.

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $165 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Berger Larry L sold 4,404 shares for $162.95 per share. The transaction valued at 717,627 led to the insider holds 12,442 shares of the business.

MacLennan David bought 800 shares of ECL for $111,728 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 12,597 shares after completing the transaction at $139.66 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Busch Angela M, who serves as the EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV of the company, sold 2,300 shares for $170.66 each. As a result, the insider received 392,518 and left with 16,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $185.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ECL traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 283.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 2.24M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.76%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.90, ECL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.03. The current Payout Ratio is 53.30% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 21 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.3 and a low estimate of $1.18, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.46. EPS for the following year is $4.99, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $3.7B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.78B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.36B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.41B, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.29B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $14.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.