Are Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) closed at $117.30 down -3.99% from its previous closing price of $122.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1052048 shares were traded. SPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $117.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Simon Property Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.53. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 30, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $100.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $142.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when SMITH J ALBERT JR bought 639 shares for $116.42 per share. The transaction valued at 74,392 led to the insider holds 59,477 shares of the business.

HORN KAREN N bought 510 shares of SPG for $59,374 on Dec 30. The Director now owns 33,528 shares after completing the transaction at $116.42 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 468 shares for $116.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,485 and bolstered with 46,302 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Simon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPG has reached a high of $138.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.10.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPG has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.29M over the past ten days. A total of 326.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.32M with a Short Ratio of 5.78M, compared to 7.22M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SPG is 7.20, from 6.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94. The current Payout Ratio is 105.90% for SPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 28, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1063:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $1.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.06. EPS for the following year is $6.03, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.16 and $5.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.23B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Simon Property Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.23B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.27B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.