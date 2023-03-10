As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) offers stability

The closing price of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) was $41.06 for the day, down -1.44% from the previous closing price of $41.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 835304 shares were traded. SRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 654.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $43.

On October 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $37.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on October 20, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Thomas Rochelle sold 2,815 shares for $41.29 per share. The transaction valued at 116,231 led to the insider holds 8,834 shares of the business.

Young Jay sold 17,500 shares of SRC for $717,500 on Mar 01. The EVP, CAO, CLO now owns 2,136 shares after completing the transaction at $41.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, GILCHRIST RICHARD I, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $41.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 251,459 and bolstered with 44,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spirit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRC has reached a high of $48.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.64.

Shares Statistics:

SRC traded an average of 860.08K shares per day over the past three months and 991.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.88M. Insiders hold about 0.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.11M, compared to 2.59M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.50, SRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.65. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.67. The current Payout Ratio is 127.70% for SRC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.94. EPS for the following year is $1.52, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.71 and $1.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $187M to a low estimate of $177.28M. As of the current estimate, Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $156.03M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.51M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $716.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $675.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $702.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $608.36M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $770.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $801.2M and the low estimate is $726.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.