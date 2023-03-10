As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) offers stability

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) closed the day trading at $9.61 down -0.62% from the previous closing price of $9.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 884376 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.52.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SXC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 13,778 shares for $9.97 per share. The transaction valued at 137,408 led to the insider holds 206,050 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 17,778 shares of SXC for $168,278 on Feb 28. The Senior Vice President now owns 199,033 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $10.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SXC traded about 921.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SXC traded about 839.77k shares per day. A total of 83.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 2.38M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

SXC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.32, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $420.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $477.6M to a low estimate of $363.3M. As of the current estimate, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $439.8M, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $408.3M, a decrease of -18.60% less than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $452.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $363.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.97B, down -19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.69B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.