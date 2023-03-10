BEPC (Brookfield Renewable Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) closed at $29.48 in the last session, down -1.67% from day before closing price of $29.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683348 shares were traded. BEPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.45.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2021, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $47 to $53.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brookfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEPC has reached a high of $44.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEPC traded on average about 710.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 744.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 361.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 172.17M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BEPC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.03M, compared to 3.22M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BEPC is 1.35, which was 1.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 33.50% for BEPC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 13, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.84 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.21B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Corporation’s year-ago sales were $905M, an estimated increase of 34.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.1B, down -17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.15B and the low estimate is $2.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.