BG (Bunge Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) closed at $94.91 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $96.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016324 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.88.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $115 from $127 previously.

On December 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $133.

On August 12, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $127.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 12, 2022, with a $127 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares of BG for $5,135,487 on May 02. The Controller, Principal Actg Off now owns 33,654 shares after completing the transaction at $114.98 per share. On Mar 12, another insider, Dimopoulos Christos, who serves as the Co-President, Agribusiness of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $108.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,731,846 and left with 42,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $128.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BG traded on average about 989.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 850.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 149.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 3.32M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BG is 2.50, which was 2.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.06.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.62 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $4.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.08, with high estimates of $3.64 and low estimates of $2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.16 and $11.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.94. EPS for the following year is $11.14, with 9 analysts recommending between $12.74 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.19B to a low estimate of $14.72B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.88B, an estimated decrease of -1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.78B, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of -$1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.23B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.47B and the low estimate is $58.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.