BX (Blackstone Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $91.51 in the prior trading day, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed at $84.99, down -7.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7159531 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $105 from $104 previously.

On January 11, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $88 to $95.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on December 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $98 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when BX Buzz ML-1 GP LLC sold 11,750,000 shares for $22.17 per share. The transaction valued at 260,532,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. sold 28,562,652 shares of BX for $248,780,699 on Mar 06. The 10% Owner now owns 57,028 shares after completing the transaction at $8.71 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Porat Ruth, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 277 shares for $92.61 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,628 and bolstered with 30,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $132.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 88.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 742.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 700.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 17.96M, compared to 19.94M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BX’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.69, compared to 5.85 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.58.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.45 and $4.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.85. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.84 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.52B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.5B, an estimated decrease of -27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, a decrease of -33.70% less than the figure of -$27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.63B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.59B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.47B and the low estimate is $14.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.