Considering Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $90.06 in the prior trading day, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) closed at $87.98, down -2.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1525885 shares were traded. OMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OMC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 66.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $95 from $85 previously.

On July 08, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $96 to $73.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Nelson Jonathan B. sold 25,000 shares for $93.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,335,250 led to the insider holds 128,038 shares of the business.

Castellaneta Andrew sold 6,000 shares of OMC for $556,800 on Feb 10. The SVP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 31,121 shares after completing the transaction at $92.80 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Tarlowe Rochelle M., who serves as the Senior VP and Treasurer of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $73.08 each. As a result, the insider received 146,170 and left with 16,032 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMC has reached a high of $96.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.61.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OMC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.76M with a Short Ratio of 10.27M, compared to 9.36M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OMC’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.65, compared to 2.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70. The current Payout Ratio is 43.60% for OMC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.8 and low estimates of $1.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.51 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $7.53, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $6.23.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.41B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.48B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, Omnicom Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.41B, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.69B, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.65B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.61B and the low estimate is $14.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.