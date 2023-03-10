Considering Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $37.06 in the prior trading day, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) closed at $36.35, down -1.92%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 942444 shares were traded. PRGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRGO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $49.

On September 14, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $46.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $48 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Janish Ronald Craig sold 4,500 shares for $36.92 per share. The transaction valued at 166,133 led to the insider holds 20,191 shares of the business.

Parker Geoffrey M. bought 5,000 shares of PRGO for $190,270 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 15,879 shares after completing the transaction at $38.05 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Quinn Grainne, who serves as the EVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,368 shares for $31.65 each. As a result, the insider received 74,947 and left with 9,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRGO has reached a high of $43.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.47M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PRGO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.67M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 5.11M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PRGO’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.90, compared to 1.09 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.69, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.71.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.19B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Perrigo Company plc’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 10.90% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $4.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.