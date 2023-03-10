Considering PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) closed at $54.44 in the last session, down -0.57% from day before closing price of $54.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2924480 shares were traded. PHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.40.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PHM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $46 to $60.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Sheldon Todd N sold 15,998 shares for $53.83 per share. The transaction valued at 861,204 led to the insider holds 82,339 shares of the business.

Chadwick John J. sold 29,817 shares of PHM for $1,688,417 on Feb 14. The Exec VP & Chief Operating Ofcr now owns 87,428 shares after completing the transaction at $56.63 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, O’Meara Brien P., who serves as the Vice President & Controller of the company, sold 4,924 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 295,455 and left with 17,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PulteGroup’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHM has reached a high of $60.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.56.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PHM traded on average about 2.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 227.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.34M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PHM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.26M with a Short Ratio of 7.85M, compared to 8.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.63% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PHM is 0.64, which was 0.50 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.15%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 5.30% for PHM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $6.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.41. EPS for the following year is $7.14, with 14 analysts recommending between $9.54 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, PulteGroup Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.27B, a decrease of -16.60% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.9B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.23B, down -14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.37B and the low estimate is $11.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.