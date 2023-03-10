Considering Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $36.64 in the prior trading day, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) closed at $34.34, down -6.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738299 shares were traded. ZLAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZLAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Macquarie on January 21, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Edmondson Frazor Titus III sold 7,965 shares for $40.55 per share. The transaction valued at 322,981 led to the insider holds 19,400 shares of the business.

Reinhart Harald sold 11,480 shares of ZLAB for $459,200 on Mar 03. The insider now owns 18,958 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Lis William, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,434 shares for $38.31 each. As a result, the insider received 208,177 and left with 23,330 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has reached a high of $53.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 717.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 621.97k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 96.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.63M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZLAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.69M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$1.68, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.06 and -$5.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.96. EPS for the following year is -$4.22, with 10 analysts recommending between -$3.14 and -$4.74.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $54.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.5M to a low estimate of $49.9M. As of the current estimate, Zai Lab Limited’s year-ago sales were $43.1M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.25M, an increase of 40.90% over than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZLAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $217.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $212.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.31M, up 47.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $340.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $444.23M and the low estimate is $298M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.