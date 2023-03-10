Coty Inc. (COTY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) closed the day trading at $11.02 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $11.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4707441 shares were traded. COTY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COTY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 03, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on September 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares for $7.61 per share. The transaction valued at 760,980 led to the insider holds 1,039,129 shares of the business.

Goudet Olivier bought 100,000 shares of COTY for $755,970 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 939,129 shares after completing the transaction at $7.56 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Goudet Olivier, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $7.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 734,760 and bolstered with 839,129 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 88.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COTY has reached a high of $11.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COTY traded about 6.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COTY traded about 4.83M shares per day. A total of 850.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 351.68M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COTY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.66M with a Short Ratio of 20.06M, compared to 17.13M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Coty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 3.60% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.25B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COTY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $5.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.