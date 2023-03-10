CP (Canadian Pacific Railway Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $75.41 in the prior trading day, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) closed at $73.98, down -1.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2010386 shares were traded. CP stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 206.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $98 from $80 previously.

On September 12, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $85 to $87.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CP has reached a high of $84.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.92M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 930.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 929.94M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 14.51M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.68, compared to 0.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.88. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.86, with 25 analysts recommending between $4.38 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.79B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.59B to a low estimate of $1.64B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.12B, an increase of 31.50% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.29B and the low estimate is $7.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.