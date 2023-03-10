DPZ (Domino’s Pizza Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock clocked out at $309.12, down -0.96% from its previous closing price of $312.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547345 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $307.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DPZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Gordon Haskett on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $315 from $344 previously.

UBS reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 24, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $410 to $370.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when WEINER RUSSELL J bought 3,333 shares for $303.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,840 led to the insider holds 3,333 shares of the business.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 75 shares of DPZ for $26,030 on Feb 22. The EVP, Supply Chain Services now owns 2,846 shares after completing the transaction at $347.07 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LOPEZ PATRICIA E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 244 shares for $351.93 each. As a result, the insider received 85,871 and left with 1,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $426.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $291.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 340.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 360.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DPZ traded 732.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 1.54M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.28, DPZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.87.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 27 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $11.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.12. EPS for the following year is $14.14, with 32 analysts recommending between $14.96 and $13.47.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $1.44B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 4.90% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.9B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.