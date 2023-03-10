EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed the day trading at $115.00 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $117.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.83 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4645540 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $167.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $155 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Kerr Michael T. bought 20,000 shares for $130.49 per share. The transaction valued at 2,609,854 led to the insider holds 170,000 shares of the business.

Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,455 shares of EOG for $772,876 on Nov 30. The President & COO now owns 151,917 shares after completing the transaction at $141.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Boedeker Kenneth W., who serves as the EVP Exploration and Production of the company, sold 6,125 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 906,500 and left with 14,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $149.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOG traded about 3.60M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOG traded about 4.76M shares per day. A total of 587.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 585.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.45M with a Short Ratio of 6.39M, compared to 5.65M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.10%.

Dividends & Splits

EOG’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.30, up from 1.50 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75. The current Payout Ratio is 23.10% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.8 and a low estimate of $2.58, while EPS last year was $3.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.2, with high estimates of $4.07 and low estimates of $2.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.01 and $13.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.92. EPS for the following year is $14.29, with 28 analysts recommending between $19.22 and $10.62.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $6.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.95B to a low estimate of $6.11B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.04B, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.49B, an increase of 62.90% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.02B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.64B, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.85B and the low estimate is $24.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.