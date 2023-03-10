Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) closed at $197.19 in the last session, down -1.38% from day before closing price of $199.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715794 shares were traded. EFX stock price reached its highest trading level at $203.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EFX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On November 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $230.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $195 to $158.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Griggs James M sold 300 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 4,820 shares of the business.

Nelson Lisa M sold 100 shares of EFX for $15,958 on Nov 03. The EVP, President International now owns 7,406 shares after completing the transaction at $159.58 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, GAMBLE JOHN W JR, who serves as the EVP, CFO & COO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $165.52 each. As a result, the insider received 2,482,852 and left with 46,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $243.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $145.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 210.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 194.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EFX traded on average about 784.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 633.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 122.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 4.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EFX is 1.56, which was 1.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 27.40% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 20, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.59, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.9, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $6.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.56. EPS for the following year is $9.29, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.16 and $8.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.33B, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.28B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.12B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.24B and the low estimate is $5.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.