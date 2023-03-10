Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) closed the day trading at $1.25 down -20.38% from the previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1975980 shares were traded. FRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.42M and an Enterprise Value of -5.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FRTX is 0.57, which has changed by -85.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.05% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FRTX has reached a high of $18.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9328, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8312.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FRTX traded about 807.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FRTX traded about 4.45M shares per day. A total of 3.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.98M. Insiders hold about 1.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FRTX as of Feb 14, 2023 were 69.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 202.1k on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.43 and a low estimate of -$1.43, while EPS last year was -$2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$7.46 and -$7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.46. EPS for the following year is -$5.47, with 1 analysts recommending between -$5.47 and -$5.47.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $2.5M. As of the current estimate, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $104k, an estimated increase of 2,303.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $500k, an increase of 443.50% less than the figure of $2,303.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $500k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $500k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404k, up 1,729.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.