GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) was $32.64 for the day, up 0.87% from the previous closing price of $32.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2143691 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 180.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $34.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.37.

Shares Statistics:

GFL traded an average of 1.53M shares per day over the past three months and 2.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.31M. Insiders hold about 3.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.24% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.83M, compared to 11.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, GFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.25B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.15B, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B, an increase of 14.60% over than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.14B, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $5.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.