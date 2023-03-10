How is Rio Tinto Group’s (NYSE: RIO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $71.58 in the prior trading day, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) closed at $68.22, down -4.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3506108 shares were traded. RIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RIO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIO has reached a high of $83.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.59M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43B. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.97M with a Short Ratio of 10.67M, compared to 12.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RIO’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.66, compared to 4.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.35. The current Payout Ratio is 70.00% for RIO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2010 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.