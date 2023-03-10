How is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s (NYSE: BK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $49.80 in the prior trading day, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) closed at $48.00, down -3.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7041201 shares were traded. BK stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.65.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.99. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $59.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Smits Hanneke sold 16,960 shares for $42.29 per share. The transaction valued at 717,238 led to the insider holds 82,256 shares of the business.

McCarthy J Kevin sold 20,000 shares of BK for $787,314 on Oct 19. The SEVP & General Counsel now owns 108,686 shares after completing the transaction at $39.37 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, GIBBONS THOMAS P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 134,000 shares for $43.24 each. As a result, the insider received 5,794,240 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BK has reached a high of $53.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.73M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 812.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 797.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.19M, compared to 3.85M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BK’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.24, compared to 1.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.64. The current Payout Ratio is 48.70% for BK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 9434:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.33 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $4.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.92. EPS for the following year is $5.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.86 and $4.64.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.54B to a low estimate of $4.32B. As of the current estimate, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.93B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.34B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.34B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.38B, up 7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.42B and the low estimate is $17.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.