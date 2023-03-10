How is United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: UAL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $52.12 in the last session, down -3.94% from day before closing price of $54.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6438696 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UAL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when KENNY CHRIS sold 16,000 shares for $48.94 per share. The transaction valued at 783,070 led to the insider holds 8,132 shares of the business.

Hart Gregory L sold 20,000 shares of UAL for $1,014,700 on Feb 06. The EVP & Chief Growth Officer now owns 19,652 shares after completing the transaction at $50.73 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, KENNEDY JAMES A C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $39.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 117,195 and bolstered with 19,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $55.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UAL traded on average about 8.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.87M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 18.8M with a Short Ratio of 15.69M, compared to 15.27M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 6.43%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was -$4.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $4.17 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11 and $4.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.22. EPS for the following year is $9.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $12 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.84B to a low estimate of $11.35B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.57B, an estimated increase of 52.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.69B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $52.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.83B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.16B and the low estimate is $54.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.