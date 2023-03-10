I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).

After finishing at $39.98 in the prior trading day, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) closed at $39.56, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814387 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BSY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 157.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $44 from $38 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Bentley Barry J. sold 8,356 shares for $42.52 per share. The transaction valued at 355,297 led to the insider holds 12,644,816 shares of the business.

Bentley Barry J. sold 142,053 shares of BSY for $6,037,977 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 12,653,172 shares after completing the transaction at $42.51 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hollister David J., who serves as the Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 100,283 shares for $41.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,112,496 and left with 1,961,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $45.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 733.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 916.88k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 310.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.07M. Insiders hold about 21.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.80M, compared to 6.52M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.36% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BSY’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.03, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The current Payout Ratio is 21.20% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $279.53M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $284.5M to a low estimate of $273M. As of the current estimate, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $267.73M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $294.26M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $305.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.5M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.