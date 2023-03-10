I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

After finishing at $94.31 in the prior trading day, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) closed at $92.99, down -1.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536489 shares were traded. BMRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $94.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BMRN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 312.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 21, 2023, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $116.

On January 30, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $107.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on January 30, 2023, with a $107 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 6,000 shares for $109.15 per share. The transaction valued at 654,900 led to the insider holds 320,324 shares of the business.

BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 15,000 shares of BMRN for $1,651,650 on Feb 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 320,324 shares after completing the transaction at $110.11 per share. On Jan 25, another insider, Ajer Jeffrey Robert, who serves as the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 49,000 shares for $115.70 each. As a result, the insider received 5,669,134 and left with 41,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioMarin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 127.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMRN has reached a high of $117.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 186.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.48M. Shares short for BMRN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.75M, compared to 10.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.99 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $536.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $578M to a low estimate of $512M. As of the current estimate, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $449.81M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $587.13M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $629.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $491.4M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 13.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.29B and the low estimate is $2.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.