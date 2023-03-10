I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

The price of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) closed at $22.32 in the last session, down -2.79% from day before closing price of $22.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3379842 shares were traded. FLEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLEX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On May 18, 2022, Argus Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Cross Research Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Tan Kwang Hooi sold 3,483 shares for $22.81 per share. The transaction valued at 79,463 led to the insider holds 131,002 shares of the business.

Sidelinger Rebecca sold 11,221 shares of FLEX for $261,380 on Feb 23. The Group President now owns 114,164 shares after completing the transaction at $23.29 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Stevens Charles K. III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $21.69 each. As a result, the insider received 433,800 and left with 52,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLEX traded on average about 4.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.96M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 452.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.23M. Shares short for FLEX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.97M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 14.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 4.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.72B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.72B to a low estimate of $6.72B. As of the current estimate, Flex Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $6.57B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.96B, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.92B and the low estimate is $28.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.