I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC).

After finishing at $19.64 in the prior trading day, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) closed at $19.12, down -2.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3687148 shares were traded. MFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Manulife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFC has reached a high of $21.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.81.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.88B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.86B. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MFC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 28.7M with a Short Ratio of 50.72M, compared to 10.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66. The current Payout Ratio is 50.10% for MFC, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.26. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Manulife Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.83B, an estimated decrease of -90.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $51.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.37B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.69B and the low estimate is $53.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.