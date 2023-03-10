I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE).

After finishing at $8.96 in the prior trading day, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $7.43, down -17.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2254985 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.42.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NINE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 80,000 shares for $10.53 per share. The transaction valued at 842,200 led to the insider holds 3,119,087 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 150,000 shares of NINE for $1,541,340 on Mar 02. The 10% Owner now owns 3,199,087 shares after completing the transaction at $10.28 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Frazier Warren Lynn, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $14.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,499,220 and left with 3,349,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NINE now has a Market Capitalization of 339.19M and an Enterprise Value of 688.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NINE is 3.42, which has changed by 172.34% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.05% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $17.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 815.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Feb 14, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 2.35M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $710.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $687.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $698.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.38M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $791.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $791.2M and the low estimate is $791.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.