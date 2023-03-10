I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV).

The price of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $33.08 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $33.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8583187 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.81.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 08, 2023, Redburn Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $40.

Susquehanna Downgraded its Positive to Neutral on January 11, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares for $38.87 per share. The transaction valued at 87,458 led to the insider holds 21,046 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of LUV for $105,098 on May 27. The Director now owns 23,296 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $50.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUV traded on average about 6.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.23M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.55M, compared to 8.64M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $3.92, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.61 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8B to a low estimate of $5.67B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $4.69B, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.03B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.8B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.81B, up 14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.15B and the low estimate is $27.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.