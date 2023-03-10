I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH).

The price of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) closed at $102.31 in the last session, down -2.01% from day before closing price of $104.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679406 shares were traded. TXRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TXRH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2023, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $105.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on January 17, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Tobin Regina A. sold 2,215 shares for $103.84 per share. The transaction valued at 230,006 led to the insider holds 13,248 shares of the business.

Warfield Curtis sold 4,500 shares of TXRH for $471,330 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 13,362 shares after completing the transaction at $104.74 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, MOORE GREGORY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $104.80 each. As a result, the insider received 104,800 and left with 57,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXRH has reached a high of $107.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TXRH traded on average about 878.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 753.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 66.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.50M. Shares short for TXRH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.85M with a Short Ratio of 4.24M, compared to 5.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TXRH is 2.20, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.30% for TXRH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 24 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.43 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.66, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.05 and $4.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.04B to a low estimate of $991M. As of the current estimate, Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s year-ago sales were $895.59M, an estimated increase of 13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 11.50% less than the figure of $13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.69B and the low estimate is $4.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.