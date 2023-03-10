In spite of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AXON) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s stock clocked out at $217.89, down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $221.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745187 shares were traded. AXON stock price reached its highest trading level at $222.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $217.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AXON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $263.

On March 02, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $224.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on February 17, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $223.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when KROLL MARK W sold 3,549 shares for $220.73 per share. The transaction valued at 783,361 led to the insider holds 10,142 shares of the business.

Kalinowski Caitlin Elizabeth sold 591 shares of AXON for $125,599 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 8,179 shares after completing the transaction at $212.52 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, GARNREITER MICHAEL, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $200.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,114 and left with 28,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 107.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXON has reached a high of $226.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 189.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AXON traded 727.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.42M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AXON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 1.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.09 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2. EPS for the following year is $2.67, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $305.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $310.5M to a low estimate of $302.25M. As of the current estimate, Axon Enterprise Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.58M, an estimated increase of 40.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.13M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $40.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $332.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.42M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $863.38M, up 34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.