In spite of Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s (NYSE:HWM) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.06, down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $43.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5211967 shares were traded. HWM stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.88.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HWM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Marchuk Neil Edward sold 57,000 shares for $43.61 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,576 led to the insider holds 286,751 shares of the business.

Shultz Barbara Lou sold 4,627 shares of HWM for $195,078 on Feb 23. The Vice President and Controller now owns 20,542 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Giacobbe Ken, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, sold 63,304 shares for $36.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,298,435 and left with 382,379 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Howmet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWM has reached a high of $44.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HWM traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 413.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 410.92M. Insiders hold about 0.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HWM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 5.39M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.40% and a Short% of Float of 1.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.02, HWM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.90% for HWM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1334:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.41 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $1.47B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.45B. As of the current estimate, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 13.60% less than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.97B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.34B and the low estimate is $6.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.