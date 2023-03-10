In spite of PerkinElmer Inc.’s (NYSE:PKI) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) closed at $123.50 down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $124.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875008 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $127.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PerkinElmer Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Vohra Tajinder S sold 1,663 shares for $140.15 per share. The transaction valued at 233,071 led to the insider holds 17,205 shares of the business.

Singh Prahlad R. sold 14,187 shares of PKI for $1,993,554 on Dec 21. The insider now owns 48,282 shares after completing the transaction at $140.52 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, Vohra Tajinder S, sold 1,662 shares for $142.42 each. As a result, the insider received 236,703 and left with 17,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PerkinElmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $184.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 137.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PKI has traded an average of 848.57K shares per day and 924.6k over the past ten days. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PKI is 0.28, from 0.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.26. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $2.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.53 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.92 and $7.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $5.87, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.95 and $5.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.04B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $720M. As of the current estimate, PerkinElmer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.36B, an estimated decrease of -24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $923.5M, a decrease of -26.70% less than the figure of -$24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700.23M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $2.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.