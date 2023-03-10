In the case of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM), what’s next?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) closed the day trading at $31.44 down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $32.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537038 shares were traded. APAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.27.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $27 from $33 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Sellers Samuel Bentson sold 9,790 shares for $36.11 per share. The transaction valued at 353,549 led to the insider holds 15,568 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Artisan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APAM has reached a high of $40.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APAM traded about 492.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APAM traded about 599.26k shares per day. A total of 79.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.74M. Insiders hold about 3.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for APAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.62M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 4.23%.

Dividends & Splits

APAM’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 3.35 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.32.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.71 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.8 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.63. EPS for the following year is $2.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.97 and $2.66.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $226.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $228M to a low estimate of $225.51M. As of the current estimate, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s year-ago sales were $281.6M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $231.85M, a decrease of -7.80% over than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $234.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $946.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $924.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $993.3M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $980.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.