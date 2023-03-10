In the case of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), what’s next?

The closing price of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) was $105.81 for the day, down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $107.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5190595 shares were traded. COP stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $105.36.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of COP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $145 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when WALKER R A bought 4,800 shares for $103.00 per share. The transaction valued at 494,400 led to the insider holds 27,600 shares of the business.

WALKER R A bought 1,200 shares of COP for $123,600 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 6,900 shares after completing the transaction at $103.00 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, WALKER R A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,800 shares for $104.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 501,600 and bolstered with 22,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ConocoPhillips’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COP has reached a high of $137.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.69.

Shares Statistics:

COP traded an average of 6.28M shares per day over the past three months and 6.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.24B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.22B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for COP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.96M with a Short Ratio of 11.34M, compared to 9.56M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.69, COP has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.34. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 34.20% for COP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 30, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1311791:1000000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.96 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $4.32 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.24 and $8.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.35. EPS for the following year is $11.25, with 20 analysts recommending between $16.42 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.6B to a low estimate of $13.73B. As of the current estimate, ConocoPhillips’s year-ago sales were $19.29B, an estimated decrease of -17.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.48B, a decrease of -25.00% less than the figure of -$17.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.16B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.16B, down -17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $80.9B and the low estimate is $60.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.