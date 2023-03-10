In the case of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), what’s next?

The closing price of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) was $9.21 for the day, down -0.22% from the previous closing price of $9.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792594 shares were traded. EGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 09, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $12.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on March 04, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $13.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGO has reached a high of $12.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25.

Shares Statistics:

EGO traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.15M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.91M, compared to 4.58M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $248M to a low estimate of $239.93M. As of the current estimate, Eldorado Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $244.63M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $898M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $862.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $877.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $940.91M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $997.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $953M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.