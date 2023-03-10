In the case of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), what’s next?

The closing price of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) was $113.37 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $114.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2032274 shares were traded. SWKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $116.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $125.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Kasnavi Reza sold 3,000 shares for $120.03 per share. The transaction valued at 360,090 led to the insider holds 16,994 shares of the business.

Durham Karilee A sold 2,716 shares of SWKS for $298,760 on Jan 23. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 13,428 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, TERRY ROBERT JOHN, who serves as the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $100.60 each. As a result, the insider received 352,100 and left with 11,187 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Skyworks’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWKS has reached a high of $141.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.57.

Shares Statistics:

SWKS traded an average of 2.09M shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SWKS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.94, SWKS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for SWKS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.09 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.25 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.64 and $7.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.41. EPS for the following year is $10.78, with 26 analysts recommending between $12.14 and $9.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 21 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.16B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated decrease of -13.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.16B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$13.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.49B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.93B and the low estimate is $5.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.