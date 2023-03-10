In What Direction Will Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:BAH) Stock Goes From Here?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) closed the day trading at $91.51 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $92.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1159792 shares were traded. BAH stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BAH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 529.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $95.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $83 to $102.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Dotson Judith sold 15,000 shares for $104.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,563,600 led to the insider holds 62,240 shares of the business.

ANDERSON KRISTINE sold 5,064 shares of BAH for $528,074 on Dec 30. The EVP & Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,948 shares after completing the transaction at $104.28 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Thompson Elizabeth M, who serves as the EVP & Chief People Officer of the company, sold 7,285 shares for $100.00 each. As a result, the insider received 728,500 and left with 21,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Booz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAH has reached a high of $112.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BAH traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BAH traded about 852.58k shares per day. A total of 132.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.93M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BAH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.54M, compared to 1.85M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

BAH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.88, up from 1.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.55.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.39 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $4.88, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.01 and $4.74.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.38B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.41B to a low estimate of $2.34B. As of the current estimate, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.24B, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.37B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.11B and the low estimate is $9.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.