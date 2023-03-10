In What Direction Will Fifth Third Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Goes From Here?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) closed the day trading at $31.69 down -5.94% from the previous closing price of $33.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6310474 shares were traded. FITB stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FITB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Hammond Howard sold 1,000 shares for $37.32 per share. The transaction valued at 37,317 led to the insider holds 49,202 shares of the business.

Hammond Howard sold 2,000 shares of FITB for $75,044 on Feb 08. The EVP now owns 50,686 shares after completing the transaction at $37.52 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Lavender Kevin P, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 6,259 shares for $36.58 each. As a result, the insider received 228,960 and left with 58,669 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fifth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FITB has reached a high of $48.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FITB traded about 5.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FITB traded about 4.85M shares per day. A total of 688.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 678.27M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FITB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.49M with a Short Ratio of 13.94M, compared to 9.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

FITB’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.32, up from 1.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.24. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for FITB, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.02, with 20 analysts recommending between $4.4 and $3.61.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.26B to a low estimate of $2.23B. As of the current estimate, Fifth Third Bancorp’s year-ago sales were $1.88B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FITB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.39B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.77B and the low estimate is $9.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.