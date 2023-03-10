In What Direction Will Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (NYSE:PBR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) was $11.04 for the day, down -2.13% from the previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30522495 shares were traded. PBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PBR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13.60 to $12.30.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Petroleo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBR has reached a high of $16.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.38.

Shares Statistics:

PBR traded an average of 26.61M shares per day over the past three months and 28.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.52B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 39.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 43.04M with a Short Ratio of 26.99M, compared to 51.94M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.79, PBR has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 67.74%. The current Payout Ratio is 600.00% for PBR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 21, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.87 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.1 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.18B to a low estimate of $27.44B. As of the current estimate, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s year-ago sales were $24.03B, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.02B, a decrease of -4.10% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.46B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $126.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $111.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.97B, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.83B and the low estimate is $19.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.