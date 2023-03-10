In What Direction Will US Foods Holding Corp.’s (NYSE:USFD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) was $37.27 for the day, down -3.60% from the previous closing price of $38.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3099688 shares were traded. USFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of USFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $43 from $34 previously.

On May 18, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on May 18, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares for $38.83 per share. The transaction valued at 295,108,000 led to the insider holds 37 shares of the business.

KKR Fresh Holdings L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of USFD for $295,108,000 on Mar 07. The 10% Owner now owns 37 shares after completing the transaction at $38.83 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Gupta Sunil, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,756 shares for $39.29 each. As a result, the insider received 226,165 and left with 17,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, US’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USFD has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.75.

Shares Statistics:

USFD traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 217.08M. Shares short for USFD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.65, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.84 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.73B to a low estimate of $8.18B. As of the current estimate, US Foods Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.47B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.14B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $33.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.49B, up 15.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.17B and the low estimate is $35.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.