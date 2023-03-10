Invest in Intel Corporation (INTC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) closed at $26.44 in the last session, up 1.77% from day before closing price of $25.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54847696 shares were traded. INTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29.50 to $28.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on January 23, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 9,700 shares for $25.68 per share. The transaction valued at 249,081 led to the insider holds 18,700 shares of the business.

Holthaus Michelle Johnston sold 695 shares of INTC for $18,465 on Feb 21. The EVP & GM, CCG now owns 181,039 shares after completing the transaction at $26.57 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, GELSINGER PATRICK P, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 9,000 shares for $27.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,449 and bolstered with 9,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Intel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has reached a high of $52.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INTC traded on average about 42.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 43.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 4.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.13B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 63.73M with a Short Ratio of 75.65M, compared to 73.24M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for INTC is 0.50, which was 1.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.78. The current Payout Ratio is 74.30% for INTC, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 30, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 28 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.19 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 27 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.06B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.57B to a low estimate of $10.89B. As of the current estimate, Intel Corporation’s year-ago sales were $18.35B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.79B, a decrease of -23.00% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.94B.

A total of 35 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $50.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.05B, down -19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.76B and the low estimate is $49.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.