Invest in Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) closed at $26.73 in the last session, down -0.67% from day before closing price of $26.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 803279 shares were traded. PDCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.72.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL sold 9,443 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 274,808 led to the insider holds 6,442 shares of the business.

Zurbay Donald sold 10,180 shares of PDCO for $301,141 on Jul 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 78,032 shares after completing the transaction at $29.58 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, KORSH LES B, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,889 shares for $29.64 each. As a result, the insider received 144,930 and left with 71,449 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Patterson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCO has reached a high of $35.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDCO traded on average about 596.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.24k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.49M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.51M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PDCO is 1.04, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21. The current Payout Ratio is 51.40% for PDCO, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 18, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 24, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.33 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.62B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.69B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, Patterson Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.82B and the low estimate is $6.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.