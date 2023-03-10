Invest in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) closed at $7.58 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $7.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2613245 shares were traded. VIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telefonica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIV has reached a high of $11.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VIV traded on average about 2.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 426.41M. Insiders hold about 88.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.53M, compared to 3.82M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VIV is 1.14, which was 3.14 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 41.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.07.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.39B to a low estimate of $2.39B. As of the current estimate, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.34B, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.34B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.25B and the low estimate is $9.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.